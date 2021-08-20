Disney+ announces On The Edge With Alex Honnold

Disney+ has ordered a three-part original docu-series from National Geographic in which professional rock climber Alex Honnold embarks on a lifelong dream to tackle the remotest and toughest walls and peaks of Greenland.

Honnold, subject of the Oscar–winning documentary Free Solo, which is available on Disney+, has always dreamt of exploring Greenland and summiting its most challenging and remote peaks.

But this isn’t just adventure for adventure’s sake – along the way, as he attempts a once-in-a-lifetime climbing challenge that will push his physical limits, Honnold will meet the scientists working on the frontline of climate change and witness the impacts of the rapid melting for himself.

With an overabundance of virgin climbs, impossible walls, world class and deadly, Greenland is considered the world’s last great climbing frontier and has also become the crucible of the climate crisis.

In 2020, 300 billion tons of Greenland ice disappeared, the biggest annual melt in recorded history. As Honnold explores the impact that has had, he and his team will face intimidating icebergs, dangerous moulins (sinkholes on glaciers), difficult rockfalls and ice storms.

His ultimate test will come from Peak 3342, to-date unclimbed and one of the highest peaks in Greenland. Though there’s more exposed rock and less snow and ice, this is uncharted territory and Honnold will need to draw on all of his experience to reach the top safely.

“I’ve always wanted to climb in Greenland—it has some of the most remote and epic walls in the world. But it’s also being tremendously affected by climate change,” said Honnold.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity to explore the climbing while also sharing some of the local impacts of climate change with a global audience. Our changing climate is the biggest issue facing humanity and I hope that this will help inspire people to take action.”

On the Edge with Alex Honnold will air exclusively on Disney+