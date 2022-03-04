Disney+ to introduce cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier in late 2022

Disney+ is to launch a new ad-supported subscription tier in the US later this year before rolling it out to international markets in 2023.

The platform serves as the exclusive streaming home of Disney’s major brands and franchises, including Marvel and Star Wars, and offers content in up to 4K UHD for a single price tier. The upcoming ad-supported plan is described as a “building block” to help achieve the previously stated target of 230-260 million Disney+ subscribers by 2024.

“Expanding access to Disney+ to a broader audience at a lower price point is a win for everyone – consumers, advertisers, and our storytellers,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution.

“More consumers will be able to access our amazing content. Advertisers will be able to reach a wider audience, and our storytellers will be able to share their incredible work with more fans and families.”

“Since its launch, advertisers have been clamoring for the opportunity to be part of Disney+ and not just because there’s a growing demand for more streaming inventory,” added Rita Ferro, President, Advertising, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution.