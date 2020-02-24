Disney+ announces special pre-launch pricing for UK shoppers

The Mandalorian is one of the service’s key original shows. Image: Disney/LucasFilm

Disney+, the new streaming home of the Star Wars and Marvel franchises, is offering a special pre-launch deal on annual subscriptions.

Launching on March 24th on a host of smart and connected TV platforms as well as mobile devices, the service also includes series, films and documentaries from Disney, Pixar, and National Geographic as well as original commissions.

Flagship launch content includes the Star Wars series The Mandalorian, new episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Future programming includes three new live-action series from Marvel Studios beginning with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany will return as the Scarlet Witch and Vision in upcoming series WandaVision, and Tom Hiddleston is set to reprise his role as everyone’s favourite villain Loki.

Content is offered in HD and 4K where available for a single monthly cost of £5.99 per month, or £59.99 for an annual subscription, meaning customers don’t have to pay extra for the best picture quality.

Early subscribers can grab themselves a bargain pre-launch deal of £49.99 for the first year – equivalent to £4.17 per month – until March 23rd 2020.

For more information and to sign-up early to Disney+, visit disneyplus.com.