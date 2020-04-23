Disney+ app arrives on Now TV devices

Disney+ is now available on Now TV devices where it joins other third-party apps including Netflix, iPlayer, All 4, ITV Hub and Vevo.

Owned by Sky, Now TV offers contract-free access to its parent company’s entertainment, movie and sports channels via apps on a range of set top boxes, Smart TVs and its own line-up of streaming sticks and boxes which are powered by Roku, the leading streaming brand in the US.

Owners of Now TV devices can also install apps from other leading on-demand and catch-up services.

The Disney+ app has been available on Roku-branded devices since launching last month and can now be downloaded from the Now TV app store.

Customers must sign up directly with Disney+ in order to view the service’s selection of Star Wars, National Geographic, Marvel, Disney and Pixar films and series.

Existing customers Disney+ customers can login to the app on their Now TV device, saving them the hassle of switching between devices to watch programmes.

Marina Storti, Managing Director, Now TV, said: “With the arrival of the Disney+ app, customers can now enjoy Disney’s new streaming service alongside Now TV’s slate of Sky originals, award winning box sets, blockbuster movies and favourite Kids shows.

“This new addition broadens the range of content available on our Now TV devices and helps to further simplify the struggle of navigating multiple TV inputs to find what you want to watch.”