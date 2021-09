Disney+ is now available on 4K Panasonic TVs released from 2017 onwards which feature the My Home Screen operating system.

Models supported: TVs with product prefixes EZ, EX, FZ, FX, GZ, GX, HZ, HX, JZ, JX.

Regions: UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America.