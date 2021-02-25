Disney+ confirms air dates for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Loki and Turner & Hooch

(L-R): Falcon/Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in Marvel Studios’ THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. ©Marvel Studios 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Disney+ has revealed launch dates for a host of new original series, including The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Loki and Turner & Hooch.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier (Series Premiere) – Friday, March 19

Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier.

The pair, who came together in the final moments of “Avengers: Endgame,” team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Series Premiere) – Friday, March 26

In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team.

After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex (Lauren Graham), set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today.

With the help of Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez), they rediscover the joys of playing just for love of the game.

Big Shot (Series Premiere) – Friday, April 16

After getting ousted from the NCAA, a hothead men’s basketball coach must take a job at an all-girls high school where he learns his players require empathy and vulnerability — foreign concepts for stoic Coach Korn (John Stamos). By learning how to connect with the team, Marvyn starts to grow into the person he’s always hoped to be.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Series Premiere) – Tuesday, May 4

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War.

Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army – each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 2) – Friday, May 14

In season two, the East High Wildcats, who are preparing to perform “Beauty and the Beast” as their spring musical, face off against rival school North High to win a prestigious and cutthroat student theater competition.

Wigs are snatched, loyalties are tested, and ballads are belted. The season also features brand-new solos written by Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett.

Loki (Series Premiere) – Friday, June 11

Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.”

Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

Zenimation (Season 2) – Friday, June 11

The series that creates a mindfulness soundscape experience with scenes from the timeless films of Walt Disney Animation Studios returns for a second season June 11 with all-new episodes.

Season 2 features moments from over eight decades of acclaimed films – including scenes from Disney’s first feature “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” all the way through to the Studios’ latest, anticipated animated film, “Raya and the Last Dragon.”

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Series Premiere) – Friday, June 25

Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, a group of orphans must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications while creating a new sort of family along the way.

Based on the bestseller by Trenton Lee Stewart which Time Magazine called “one of the best young adult books of all time, The Mysterious Benedict Society stars Emmy Award winner Tony Hale in the titular role and features a standout ensemble of young actors.

Monsters At Work (Series Premiere) – Friday, July 2

Monsters At Work takes place the day after the Monsters, Incorporated power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley’s discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams.

It follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer, until he lands a job at Monsters, Incorporated and discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in.

Turner & Hooch (Series Premiere) – Friday, July 16

When an ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the dog he didn’t want may be the partner he needs. “Turner & Hooch” stars Josh Peck as Scott Turner, son of Detective Scott Turner portrayed by Tom Hanks in the 1989 film of the same name.

Five French Mastiffs also star as Hooch, Scott’s slobbery, loveable French Mastiff. McG is an executive producer and directed the series premiere.

Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life (Series Premiere) – Friday, July 23

Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life follows two tiny troublemakers trying to live the good life in a big city park while having giant-sized, sky-high adventures. Disney’s beloved chipmunks, nervous worrier Chip and laid-back dreamer Dale, make the perfect odd couple.

They’re best buddies and they drive each other nuts! In their perpetual pursuit of acorns, these ultimate underdogs are joined by Pluto, Butch and other iconic Disney characters as they face down bullies great and small.