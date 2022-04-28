Disney+ confirms airdate for Love, Victor season three

Michael Cimino stars as Victor. Photo: Gilles Mingasson/Hulu

The complete third and final season of Love, Victor will be available to stream on Disney+ from June 15th.

Departing from the platform’s usual weekly release pattern, all eight episodes of the show will be available to stream all at once.

This season finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery – not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be. With their post-high-school-plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures.

Returning stars include Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, Ana Ortiz, Anthony Keyvan and Ava Capri.