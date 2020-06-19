Disney+ confirms airdate for Rogue Trip

Disney+ is bringing Rogue Trip – in which ABC News Correspondent Bob Woodruff and his son Mack embark on an epic journey to some of the world’s most unexpected places – on July 24th.

The series is billed as “a story about second chances and the undying bond between a father and son.”

Throughout the six-episodes the pair will venture on off-the-guidebook tours in their visits to Colombia, Papua New Guinea, Ethiopia, Pakistan, Lebanon and Ukraine.

As a former war correspondent who was severely injured by a roadside bomb while reporting in Iraq in 2006, Woodruff did not want his kids to grow up fearful just because of what happened to him.

Along the journey, viewers will share the raw, big-hearted moments when ‘going rogue’ together changes the Woodruffs’ perspective – not just in other people and places, but in their own relationship.

I couldn’t be more excited to share this series with viewers around the world,” said Bob Woodruff.

“This is an adventure of a lifetime to be with Mack discovering together how every place on the planet has the power to surprise, amaze and inspire, despite its past.”