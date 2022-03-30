Disney+ confirms airdate for Sex Pistols series

“PISTOL” — Pictured (L-R): Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, Anson Boon as John Lyndon, Toby Wallace as Steve Jones, Christian Lees as Glen Matlock . CR: Miya Mizuno/FX

Disney+ has confirmed that Pistol, its series about the legendary Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones, will premiere 31 May on Disney+ in UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore and on Hulu in the US.

Directed by Oscar-winner Danny Boyle, the six-part series is based on Jones’ 2017 memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol.

The cast includes Toby Wallace as Steve Jones, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, Anson Boon as John Lydon, Christian Lees as Glen Matlock, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Sydney Chandler as Chrissie Hynde, Talulah Riley as Vivienne Westwood, Maisie Williams as punk icon Jordan, Emma Appleton as Nancy Spungen and Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Malcolm McLaren.

Synopsis:

The furious, raging storm at the center of this revolution are the Sex Pistols- and at the center of this series is Sex Pistols’ founding member and guitarist, Steve Jones. Jones’ hilarious, emotional and at times heart-breaking journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic and mucus-spattered years in the history of music.

Based on Jones’ memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, this is the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with “no future,” who shook the boring, corrupt Establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music and culture forever.