Disney+ confirms arrival of Daredevil and related live action Marvel shows

Disney+ has confirmed that the Marvel series Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders and The Punisher will be available to UK subscribers on March 16th.

The live-action shows, which originally streamed on Netflix, will also be available to subscribers in the US, Canada, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand from the same date and will launch in all other Disney+ markets later this year.

The shows join a growing collection of Marvel content, including movies such as Avengers: Endgame and Black Panther plus a range of original series such as The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, and Hawkeye, on Disney+.

Both Daredevil and Jessica Jones debuted on Netflix in 2015 but were cancelled after three seasons. Luke Cage, The Punisher, and Iron Fist each lasted for two seasons, while The Defenders only survived for a single run.

It’s previously been reported by Variety that Netflix’s deal with Marvel prevented any of the shows’ title characters from appearing in any non-Netflix series or film for at least two years after cancellation.

Charlie Cox has since reprised his role as Daredevil’s Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way From Home while Vincent D’Onofrio returned to his role as Kingpin in Hawkeye.