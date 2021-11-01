Disney+ confirms Hocus Pocus 2 is now in production

Production has begun on Hocus Pocus 2 which comes exclusively to Disney+ in Autumn 2022. The film sees Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprise their roles of Winifred, Sarah, and Mary, the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters who bewitched audiences in the 1993 original.

Doug Jones also returns as Billy Butcherson alongside franchise newcomers Whitney Peak as Becca, Lilia Buckingham as Cassie, and Belissa Escobedo as Izzy, three young women in present-day Salem who incite the wrath of the three witches.

Rounding out the cast are Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Page Henderson and Nina Kitchen.

Synopsis:

It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters who were executed for practicing witchcraft, and they are looking for revenge.

Now it’s up to three high-school students to figure out how to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before midnight on All Hallow’s Eve.

“I am beyond thrilled to be involved in the sequel to a film that is as beloved as ‘Hocus Pocus,’” says director Anne Fletcher.

“Fans around the world have embraced these characters and have made this film a Halloween tradition whose popularity continues to grow, and how lucky am I to be back at Disney with these three extraordinarily talented ladies in the iconic roles they created, as well as our fabulous new additions to the cast?”