Disney+ confirms launch date for Billie Eilish music special

Billie Eilish will make her Disney+ debut with Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, a “cinematic concert experience” which will debut globally on Friday, September 3.

Directed by Robert Rodriguez and by Oscar-winner Patrick Osborne the special will include animated elements, taking viewers on a dreamlike journey through Billie’s hometown of Los Angeles and its most iconic backdrops.

Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles was produced by Interscope Films and Darkroom Productions, in associate with Nexus Studios and Aron Levine Productions, with Kerry Asmussen as the Live Concert Director and Pablo Berron as Director of Photography.