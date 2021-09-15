Disney+ confirms launch date for space documentary series, Among the Stars

Among the Stars, a new factual series following NASA astronaut Captain Chris Cassidy as he embarks on one last mission, will launch on Disney+ next month.

The six-part Among the Stars uses personal video diaries and livestream footage to give viewers a look at the critically important team of engineers, flight controllers and specialists who take on these dangerous and awe-inspiring missions for the greater good.

Following the teams’ successes and failures over the course of two years, the series provides behind-the-scenes access to the critically important NASA mission of repairing a $2 billion science experiment, the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS), which aims to reveal the origins of the universe.

To repair the AMS, former Navy Seal Captain Cassidy and his team must undertake a series of complex spacewalks, but the story quickly becomes a tale about the broader team at NASA, their roles on this daring mission and the collective quest to succeed.

Filmed with different space agencies across the globe — from NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston to the European Space Agency in Cologne to the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency outside of Tokyo and the Russian Space Agency in Star City — viewers are transported around the world as they follow Captain Cassidy in his training to depart to the International Space Station.

With his team on the ground and under immense pressure to finalize everything, his last mission quickly becomes uncertain as the world goes into lockdown.

Among the Stars debuts on October 6th.