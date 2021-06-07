Disney+ confirms launch date for War of the Worlds series two

Pictured: Daisy Edgar-Jones as EMILY in War of the Worlds, season 2.

Disney+ has confirmed that the second series of War of the Worlds will debut on Friday 16th July.

The first series, which is also available to stream on the service, originally aired on the Fox channel which closes at the end of this month as Disney rationalises its linear channel portfolio and adopts a more streaming-centric policy.

Set in France and the UK, this modern-day retelling of H.G. Wells’ classic novel boasts an ensemble cast, including Gabriel Byrne (In Treatment), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People), Léa Drucker, Natasha Little, Stéphane Caillard, Adel Bencherif, Ty Tennant, Stephen Campbell Moore, Bayo Gbadamosi, Aaron Heffernan and Emilie de Preissac.

In the first series an alien attack all but wiped out mankind, with just a handful of humans fighting to survive. And no one felt more rocked by the invasion than Emily (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who discovered she may have her own strange personal connection to the aliens.

Pictured: (L-R) Mathieu Torloting as SACHA, Stéphane Caillard as CHLOE and Stephen Campbell Moore as JONATHAN in War of the Worlds, season 2.

Series two sees our characters left reeling by the possibility that the invaders could be human. A tense fight to take back the planet awaits them. For some, the sheer desperation to survive will lead them to contemplate sacrificing one of their own…

Series writer and creator Howard Overman commented: “It was always my intention in the first series of War of the Worlds that the intricacies of human relationships would be at its heart.

“Watching these complex characters brought to life by such a fantastic cast of actors was a joy, and it’s been a thrill returning to their stories for series two.”