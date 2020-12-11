Disney+ confirms launch of new ‘Star’ general entertainment label

Disney has confirmed plans to add “thousands of hours” of TV series and films from its 20th Century Studios, 20th Television and Touchstone to Disney+ from next February.

Disney says the move will “double” the amount of content on offer.

Future shows coming to the Star brand include the first television series based on the Alien franchise and a retelling of James Clavell’s epic novel, Shōgun.

The extra content will be accessible via a new ‘Star’ branded tile in the Disney+ app in selected non-US markets, including the UK, with customers promised “over 35 first-run series” by the end of its first year.

Roll-out starts on February 23rd 2021 and will see the cost of a Disney+ subscription rise to £7.99 per month or £79.90 for an annual plan.