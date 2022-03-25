Disney+ confirms Only Murders In the Building season 2 UK launch date

Season two of Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez’s hit comedy series Only Murders In the Building will be available to Disney+ subscribers from June 28th, the streaming service has announced.

Following the death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short) & Mabel (Gomez), race to unmask her killer.

However, three unfortunate complications ensue – the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they’re now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.

The series was co-created and written by Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie) who also executive produce alongside Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.