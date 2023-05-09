Disney+ confirms return date for The Bear

Disney+ has announced that the ten-episode second season of comedy-drama The Bear will debut on the service on July 19th.

The series follows young fine dining chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), who returns to Chicago to run his family’s sandwich shop following his brother’s suicide.

A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s death.

Season two finds Carmy, Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) working to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot.

It turns out the only thing harder than running a restaurant is opening a newone, and the team must juggle the insane bureaucracy of permits and contractors with the beauty and creative agony of menu planning.

The transition brings a newfound focus onhospitality as well. As the entire staff is forced to come together in new ways, pushing the boundaries of their abilities and relationships, they also learn what it means to be in service, both to diners and each other.

The cast also includes Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Edwin Lee Gibson, Oliver Platt and newcomer Molly Gordon in recurring roles.

The series has been nominated the international category a this weekend’s BAFT Television awards and has already won numerous awards for its first season, including an AFI TV Program of the Year, a WGA Award, PGA Award, Film Independent Spirit Award, American Cinema Editors Award and ACE Eddie Award.

Jeremy Allen White also won the comedy acting award from the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and Critics Choice Awards.