Disney+ confirms Star Wars: Visions second season to debut on May 4th

It’s been confirmed that the second volume of the animated anthology series Star Wars: Visions will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on May 4th.

Disney+ and Lucasfilm say the new volume of nine new shorts “will continue to push the boundaries of Star Wars storytelling,” building on the success of the Emmy Award-nominated first series.

Employing animation styles from a variety of countries and cultures, the second volume of stories were created by the studios El Guiri (Spain), Cartoon Saloon (Ireland), Punkrobot (Chile), Aardman (United Kingdom), Studio Mir (South Korea) Studio La Cachette (France), 88 Pictures (India), D’art Shtajio (Japan), and Triggerfish (South Africa).

D’Art Shtajio’s short was created in collaboration with Lucasfilm Ltd. (United States).

“The reaction to the first volume of ‘Star Wars: Visions’ blew us away. We were delighted that this project inspired and resonated with so many people,” says James Waugh, Star Wars: Visions executive producer and Senior Vice President Franchise Content & Strategy at Lucasfilm.

“We always saw ‘Star Wars: Visions’ as a framework for celebratory expressions of the franchise from some of the best creators working today. Animation is in a global renaissance, and we’re constantly staggered by the amount of creativity pushing the medium forward.

“With Volume 1, the imaginative minds of Japan’s anime industry were on full display. With Volume 2, we expanded our canvas to take audiences on a global tour of some of the most talented creators from around the world.

“We’re so proud to be able to reveal the line-up of studios we’ve assembled. Every short is incredible, full of heart, scope, imagination, and the values that make stories distinctly ‘Star Wars’ — all while opening up bold new ways of seeing what a ‘Star Wars’ story can be.”

Waugh executive produced Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 along with Jacqui Lopez and Josh Rimes.