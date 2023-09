All-new episodes of The Simpsons are coming to Disney+ in the UK and Ireland on November 1st with the addition of season 34 to the streaming service.

Fred Armisen, Anna Faris, Will Forte, Simu Liu, Lizzo, Rob Lowe, Melissa McCarthy, Jade Novah, Aubrey Plaza, and John Roberts all guest across the season.

The new episodes join a line-up which includes every past season of the hit animated series plus The Simpsons Movie and 10 shorts featuring the Simpsons family.