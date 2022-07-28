Disney+ confirms UK airdate for Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow’s The Old Man

The Old Man – Pictured: Jeff Bridges as Dan Chase. Image: Prashant Gupta/FX

Disney+ has confirmed that Jeff Bridges’s new series, The Old Man, will come to the UK on September 28th when it’ll premiere with the first two episodes of its seven-episode first season.

The series, which won favourable reviews when it debuted in the US last month, is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry and has already been renewed for a second run.

Bridges plays Dan Chase a former CIA operative who has been living off the grid for thirty years. But when an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.

With Chase flushed out of hiding, FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Harold Harper (Lithgow) is called on to hunt him down because of his complicated past with the rogue fugitive.

The Old Man – Pictured: (l-r) E.J. Bonilla as Raymond Waters, John Lithgow as Harold Harper. Image: Prashant Gupta/FX

Working alongside Harper is his protégé Angela Adams (Alia Shawkat) and CIA Special Agent Raymond Waters (E.J. Bonilla).

When Chase proves to be more difficult to apprehend than the authorities expected, Julian Carson (Gbenga Akinnagbe), a highly trained special ops contractor, is sent to pursue him as well.

While on the run, Chase rents a room from Zoe McDonald (Amy Brenneman) who draws on reserves she never knew she had in order to survive the day when she learns the truth about her new tenant.

Written and and created for television by Jonathan E. Steinberg & Robert Levine, the series is executive produced by Warren Littlefield, Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Levine, Jeff Bridges, David Schiff and Jon Watts, who also directed the first two episodes.

The series is produced by 20th Television in association with The Littlefield Company.