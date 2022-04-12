Disney+ confirms UK launch date for Atlanta season 3

The third season of Donald Glover’s award-winning hit comedy series Atlanta will get its UK premiere on June 29th exclusively on Disney+.

Taking place almost entirely in Europe, season three finds Earn (Glover), Alfred / ‘Paper Boi’ (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.

The show’s second season, which aired back in 2018, won 14 Emmy nominations and the show has so far won five Emmy Awards as well as two Golden Globe Awards, two AFI Awards, Peabody, PGA, WGA, TCA, NAACP and Critics’ Choice Awards.

The series is executive produced by Donald Glover alongside Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle.