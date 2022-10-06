Disney+ confirms UK launch date for Grey’s Anatomy season 19

Disney+ has confirmed that season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy will be available in the UK on October 16th.

The high-intensity medical drama follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions on a daily basis. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship.

Picking up six months after the season 18 finale, the new run sees five new interns join the staff at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, with Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, and Midori Francis joining the cast.

The streaming service already offers all previous seasons of the show.