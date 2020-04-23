Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian gets trailer

Disney+ has released the trailer and key art for its upcoming eight-episode documentary series, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, which premieres on Monday, May 4.

Each episode sees The Mandalorian Executive Producer Jon Favreau explore a different facet of the hit drama through interviews with cast and crew, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations.

Topics include the filmmaking process, the legacy of George Lucas’ Star Wars, how the cast brought the characters to life, the artistry behind the show’s practical models, effects, and creatures, plus the creative influences, the musical score, and connections to Star Wars characters and props from across the galaxy.