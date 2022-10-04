Disney+ launches updated app for PlayStation 5

Disney+ has relaunched its app for PlayStation 5, bringing 4K High-Dynamic Range video quality to Sony’s flagship console.

The upgrade means original Disney+ titles including the Star Wars series Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, plus films such as Thor: Love and Thunder can be enjoyed in even greater quality.

“A key part of our global expansion strategy is to meet consumers wherever they are, which is why we’re excited to enhance Disney+ for PlayStation 5 users,” said Jerrell Jimerson, EVP of Product & Design, Disney Streaming.

“The ability to support 4K HDR video streaming on the platform will also improve the viewing experience for fans.”