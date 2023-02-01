Disney+ marks The Mandalorian 30 day countdown with new feature and poster

Ahead of the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian debuting on March 1st, Disney+ has released a new poster and video featurette featuring show bosses Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa discussing its success.

Synopsis:

The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu.

Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

The series stars Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito.

Directors of the eight-episode season include Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Showrunner/head writer Jon Favreau also serves as an executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson.