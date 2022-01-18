Disney+ releases Moon Knight trailer

Disney+ has released a new trailer for the upcoming Marvel Studios’ series Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy which arrives on the service from March 30th.

The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life.

Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.