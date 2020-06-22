Disney+ releases new Hamilton trailer

Daveed Diggs is the Marquis de Lafayette, Okieriete Onaodowan is Hercules Mulligan, Lin-Manuel Miranda is Alexander Hamilton, Leslie Odom, Jr. is Aaron Burr and Anthony Ramos is John Laurens in Hamilton, the filmed version of the original Broadway production

Disney+ has released a new trailer for its filmed version of the multi-award winning hit musical Hamilton which it brings to subscribers on July 3rd.

The streaming service promises fans “a leap forward in the art of live capture” combining “the best elements” of live theatre, film and streaming in order to create “a cinematic stage performance that is a wholly new way” to enjoy the play.

Filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June 2016, “Hamilton” features Tony Award winners Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Tony Award nominees Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; and Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.