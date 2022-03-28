Disney+ reunites original cast for The Full Monty sequel series

The original cast and creators of hit UK film The Full Monty are reuniting for a new series set to stream on Disney+, Star+ in Latin America and Hulu in the US.

Picking up the story 25 years later, the series will follow the original band of brothers as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors and will explore the brighter, sillier and more humane way forward where communal effort can still triumph over adversity.

Original lead cast members including Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Lesley Sharp, Hugo Speer, Paul Barber, Steve Huison, Wim Snape and Tom Wilkinson will return for the 8-part series alongside the film’s Academy Award-winning screenwriter Simon Beaufoy and producer Uberto Pasolini.

Beaufoy commented: “We’re chuffed to bits to get all the Monty Men back together again – now with a chaotic entourage of children, grandchildren, pets and assorted hangers-on – to see what life in Sheffield is like twenty-five years on.”

Lee Mason, Director of Scripted Content EMEA at Disney, added: “Twenty-five years ago Simon introduced us to a group of funny, fearless and resilient unemployed working-class men from Sheffield and the world fell in love with them.

“We’re delighted to reunite the original cast for this brand-new series on Disney+ to catch up with these iconic characters and what they’ve been up to since we last saw them on stage in all their glory, and we can’t wait to introduce a host of exciting new faces and characters.”

Production is underway in Sheffield and Manchester.