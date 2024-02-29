Disney+ reveals limited time £1.99 per month deal 

Weeks after revealing a loss of 1.3m subscribers, Disney+ has announced a three-month special offer for new and returning UK subscribers who sign up to its advert supported plan.

Between February 29th and March 14th the streaming service is offering three months access for £1.99 per month, a saving of £3 per month.

The ad supported plan was introduced last year alongside a significant price hike for existing subscribers who saw their subscription increase from £7.99 per month to £10.99.

When the service launched in the UK in 2020 it offered a single plan with a regular price of just £5.99 per month which included 4K as standard plus features such as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. That price later rose to £7.99.

Last summer Disney bosses announced that they would be moving to a three tier approach: a High Definition tier in which adverts are shown within content priced at £4.99, a £7.99 per month standard tier offering HD with no adverts and a new Premium tier with 4K content priced at £10.99 per month.

All existing customers were moved to the Premium tier with the price of their subscription rising from their next renewal.

The changes meant that the cost of watching in 4K almost doubled in three years.

The firm’s latest market update revealed that Disney+ had lost 1.3m subscribers in the final quarter of last year – the period which included the price hike.