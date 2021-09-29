Disney+ reveals The Book of Boba Fett debut date

The Book of Boba Fett will debut globally on 29th December, Disney+ has announced.

Starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen, the new Star Wars spin-off was revealed in the closing moments of The Mandalorian’s Season 2 finale.

The series finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) returning to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt.

Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.