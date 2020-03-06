Disney+ reveals UK launch content line-up

The UK launch of Disney+ will see more than 500 films, 50 series and 26 exclusive Originals available to stream at home and to download to watch on the move.

The much-anticipated service arrives in the UK on March 24th with the flagship Star Wars series The Mandalorian which has already won a legion of fans in the US where Disney+ has been available since last November.

Fans of the George Lucas created franchise will also be able to enjoy Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the original trilogy starring Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and Billy Dee Williams, the prequel trilogy plus The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

The closing chapter of the Skywalker Saga, The Rise of Skywalker, will arrive “at a later date”.

Other Star Wars content available at launch includes the entire collection of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, The New Yoda Chronicles and Forces of Destiny.

Disney+ is also the new streaming home of Marvel’s TV series and films and launches with 30 movies including Avengers films such as Endgame and Infinity War plus the Thor and Iron Man trilogies.

Plus there’s a host of TV series including Agents of Shield, Agent Carter and Inhumans.

The service also offers Disney and Pixar titles including both the animated and live action versions of Beauty and The Beast, Sword in the Stone, Toy Story 4 and Wall-e.

Rounding out the service is a selection of National Geographic documentaries and a catalogue of films such as Home Alone, Mrs. Doubtfire, Sister Act, James Cameron’s Oscar-winning Avatar, Who Framed Roger Rabbit? and Elisabeth Shue’s 1987 Adventures in Babysitting.

Disney+ costs £5.99 per month or £59.99 per year. Those signing up to an annual subscription by March 23rd can bag themselves a pre-launch special offer of 12 months for £49.99.