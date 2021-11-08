Disney+ to offer 13 Marvel titles in IMAX ratio

Disney+ is making 13 Marvel titles available in IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio in a tie-up with IMAX Corporation and Xperi’s DTS.

From November 12th subscribers will be able to enjoy IMAX’s 1:90:1 ratio on Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, Iron Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow.

Disney says in future the collaboration will deliver additional benefits, including immersive IMAX signature sound by DTS

“For more than a decade, IMAX has helped filmmakers take fans across the Marvel Cinematic Universe in theatres and now that epic journey crosses into a new world: the home,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX.

“IMAX, Disney, and Marvel Studios are giving the fans what they want: the most immersive viewing experience throughout the life of a Marvel Studios film, from exclusive theatrical release to the library at-home where they can now watch the Avengers assemble with more picture than ever before.”

“Disney, Marvel Studios, and IMAX have collaborated for years to bring the world’s most popular films to the big screen, and on Friday we’ll start to bring IMAX technology to subscribers with IMAX Enhanced viewing in the Disney+ app,” said Michael Paull, President of Disney+ and ESPN+.

“We’re thrilled to create new value for Marvel fans and audiences on Disney+, and we’re looking forward to offering even more IMAX Enhanced functionality in the future.”

“We are thrilled that fans of the MCU will soon have the opportunity to experience IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio, in their own homes with the launch of IMAX Enhanced on Disney+,” said Jon Kirchner, chief executive officer of Xperi.

“DTS is proud to be an integral part of IMAX Enhanced and we are looking forward to unlocking more exciting technology for Disney+ subscribers in the future, which will include immersive IMAX signature sound by DTS.”