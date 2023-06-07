Disney+ sets debut date for Star Wars: Ahsoka

(L-R): Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) in Lucasfilm’s Ahsoka, exclusively on Disney+. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

Disney+ has confirmed that Ahsoka, its latest Star Wars series, will debut on August 23rd. Set after the fall of the Empire, the series follows former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) as she investigates an emerging threat to the galaxy.

Joining Dawson are Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, David Tennant as Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn and Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger.

The series is written by Dave Filoni, who executive produces alongside Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist is co-executive producer.