Disney+ sets UK airdate for comedy series The Bear

Disney+ is bringing comedy series The Bear to the UK and Ireland on 5 October, with all eight episodes available to stream from that date.

The series follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the world of fine dining, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop following his brother’s suicide.

A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s death.

The series co-stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson and Matty Matheson.