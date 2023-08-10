Disney+ to introduce new ad-support plan and hike price of 4K content 

Disney+ has announced a major shake up of its pricing tiers in selected European countries, including the UK.

The service currently offers a single tier priced at £7.99 per month which includes 4K content as standard.

However, from November it will introduce three tiers – a High Definition tier in which adverts will be shown within content priced at £4.99, a £7.99 per month standard tier offering HD with no adverts and a new Premium tier with 4K content priced at £10.99 per month.

Existing customers will remain on their current subscription but can downgrade to another tier ahead of their renewal to avoid the price hike.

The new prices mean the cost of watching in 4K will have almost doubled in three years – when the service launched in 2020 its regular price was just £5.99 per month.

In addition to the UK, the new pricing structure will be introduced in France, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

Jan Koeppen, President of The Walt Disney Company EMEA, said: “The introduction of the ad-supported plan marks the next evolution for Disney+ in the UK, as we provide greater choice for our customers and our world-class advertising partners alike.

“Disney+ continues to set itself apart in today’s streaming landscape, offering unrivalled value, genre-defining TV series and blockbuster movies set within a simple and seamless experience”.

New UK Subscription plans: