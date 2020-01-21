Disney+ to launch in UK on March 24th

Disney has confirmed its new Disney+ streaming service will arrive in the UK on March 24th, a week ahead of its original planned launch.

The service went live in the US last year and is home to live-action and animated series and films from the firm’s Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars franchises.

Highlights available in the US include the Star Wars series The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, an all-new scripted series set at the real-life East High featured in the blockbuster film franchise and Lady and the Tramp, a live-action re-telling of the 1955 animated classic.

The service has also commissioned a further Star Wars series set before the events of A New Hope which sees Diego Luna (Cassian Andor) and Alan Tudyk (K-2SO) reprise their roles from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, plus an Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor.

Priced £5.99 or £59.99 per year in the UK, the service will be available on iOS and Android mobiles, on selected Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast, Apple TV and Roku streaming sticks.