Disney+ to mark Star Wars Day with new Mandalorian ‘behind the scenes’ documentary

Disney+ is marking May the Fourth (Star Wars Day) with the launch of a new eight-part documentary exploring the making of The Mandalorian, the first ever live-action Star Wars series.

Each episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian sees Executive Producer Jon Favreau explore a different facet of the show through interviews with cast and crew, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations.

Topics include the filmmaking process, the legacy of George Lucas’ Star Wars, how the cast brought the characters to life, the artistry behind the show’s practical models, effects, and creatures, plus the creative influences, the musical score, and connections to Star Wars characters and props from across the galaxy.

“Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1,” said Favreau.

“We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.”

May 4th also sees the debut of the final episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.