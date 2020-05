Disney+ has announced that documentary series Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 will premiere globally on Friday 26th June.

In the six-part series, filmmakers, artists, songwriters and cast open their doors to cameras to reveal the work it took to create the highly-anticipated film.

For the first time, cameras were there to capture an eye-opening view of the challenges and the breakthroughs, the artistry, creativity and the complexity of creating the #1 animated feature of all time.