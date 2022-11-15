Disney+ UK reveals airdate for Abbey Road Studios documentary If These Walls Could Sing

The legacy of Abbey Road Studios is explored in If These Walls Could Sing, a new feature-length documentary from director Mary McCartney which comes to Disney+ on December 16th.

McCartney, daughter of Paul and Linda McCartney, brings viewers a “personal film of memory and discovery” as she guides them through nine decades to tell the stories of some of the studio’s most iconic recordings and the people who made them happen.

From classical to pop, film scores to hip-hop, the film explores the breadth, diversity and ingenuity of Abbey Road Studios.

Intimate interviews with leading artists, producers and composers paired with vivid archive footage and session tapes give exclusive access to these famously private studios.

Contributors include Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Liam and Noel Gallagher, John Williams, Dame Shirley Bassey, George Lucas, Nile Rodgers, Kate Bush, Ye, Celeste, and Roger Waters.