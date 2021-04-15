Disney+ unveils three new UK drama and comedy series

Three new UK produced shows are coming to Disney+, building on the streamer’s previous announcement of ten European titles.

Sitting under the service’s Star brand, Extraordinary is a comedy series from new talent Emma Moran that follows Jen, a young, self-aware woman who lives in a world where everyone has a superpower… except her.

Produced by the BAFTA, Golden Globe, Emmy, and Peabody Award-winning production company Sid Gentle Films, the series is described as “a fresh, innovative comedy about being young and finding your feet in a confusing world, when all you’ll ever be is ‘ordinary’.”

The Ballad of Renegade Nell is a Disney-branded swashbuckling adventure series set in the 18th century, written by the multi-BAFTA Award-winning writer Sally Wainwright (Gentleman Jack, Happy Valley) and produced by Lookout Point (Gentleman Jack, A Suitable Boy). When she’s framed for murder, Nell Jackson is forced into a life of highway robbery, along with her two orphaned sisters Roxanne and George.

Aided by a plucky little spirit called Billy Blind, Nell realises that fate has put her on the wrong side of the law for a reason, a reason much bigger than she could’ve ever imagined, a reason that goes right up to Queen Anne and beyond, to the struggle for power raging across the battlefields of Europe.

Star Original commission Culprits is “a dark and funny” series from J Blakeson (I Care A Lot, The Disappearance of Alice Creed) which follows what happens after a heist, when the crew have gone their separate ways, but are being targeted by a killer one-by-one.

Liam Keelan, Vice President Original Content, commented: “These three outstanding titles represent exactly where we want to be with our commissioning strategy for Disney and Star – projects of scale, originality and with top talent attached.

“This is just the beginning of a concerted push to bring the best ideas and storytellers to the service, appealing to audiences both here in the UK and across the globe.”

Johanna Devereaux, Director of Scripted, added: “It is a pleasure and a privilege to be working with these exceptional writers and producers.

“The Walt Disney Company is deeply committed to supporting diverse, ambitious storytelling from renowned creators and brand new voices, and we are thrilled to welcome Sally, J, Emma, and their outstanding producing teams to Disney+.”