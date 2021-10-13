Distribution rights to Johnny English trilogy, Terminator 2 and Apocalypse Now to revert to Studiocanal

Rowan Atkinson’s Johnny English trilogy is among the titles covered.

Studiocanal is to regain distribution rights to more than 200 major film titles, including Terminator 2 and the Rambo and Johnny English trilogies.

The catalogue of titles, which also includes Basic Instinct, Love Actually, Bridget Jones, The Elephant Man, and Apocalypse Now, have previously been distributed by NBCUniversal.

From next January they’ll be represented by sales team based in Paris which will directly handle the deals with TV and SVOD platforms.

Juliette Hochart, Studiocanal’s EVP Library said: “It’s been a pleasure to work with NBCUniversal which I’d like to thank for the excellent collaboration over the past 20 years.

“We are delighted to handle the distribution of these incredible films directly adding to the stellar line-up of content that we are able to offer our clients around the globe.

“This comes at a time when many global channels and platforms are seeking a diverse range of high-end theatrical titles right now, creating a real opportunity for our business.”