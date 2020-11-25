Do Reality Celebs have a better chance of winning I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here?

It’s that time of year again. The time when the ‘has-beens’ and the ‘could-bes’ all come together in an attempt to propel themselves (back) to stardom and achieve the dizzying heights of fame.

With some of the biggest egos on the planet being cramped into the shoddiest of living conditions, what sets apart the winners from the losers? What sees the royalty rise above the jesters and take the much-coveted crown? Could it be down to something as simple as their job? Reality celebs such as Pattison, Mofatt and Toff already well established and known to TV viewers having made their debuts on shows such as Geordie Shore, Gogglebox and Made In Chelsea.

Famous for being, well… famous!

With musicians, soap stars, professional athletes, and even a chef amongst the previous winners, what can a celebrities ‘job’ tell us about their chances of success? Are we drawn in by what we have seen the celebrity previously achieve, or are our minds blank canvasses waiting to be painted by what unfolds before our eyes?

The advantage that reality stars have is, we suppose, that we already feel that we ‘know’ them. I use the word ‘know’ in the lightest possible sense of the word. After all, what did we ever really know about Scarlett Mofatt from her ramblings on Gogglebox, and do we truly feel that all that is Geordie Shore gave us a true sense of understanding the real Vicky Pattison?

Changing opinions

Perhaps that is the point though. Perhaps, the fact that we think we know these people is what stands them in good stead to win? With cameras filming 24/7, when you’re lucky if you can grab a few seconds to at least empty your bowels in peace, we maybe get to see these celebrities in a different light.

Maybe it is a case that we had all already decided to detest these reality stars before they even jumped from the helicopter? Perhaps a few of them we felt like giving a helping push on the way? But once in camp, these celebs have challenged our opinions and shown us that our preconceived ideas were wrong.

There’s nowhere to hide!

‘Traditional’ celebrities are a different breed. With a chart-topping song or two behind them, a regular appearance in Albert Square, or a world title giving bragging rights, these celebrities always have a go-to. Something to almost hide behind when the going gets tough.

Reality celebrities, on the other hand, have nothing. All they have is themselves. They are not famous for winning an award, for competing at a professional level or achieving anything of note. They do, however, know how to work a camera and put on a show.

With 19 series already, is it possible that these reality stars have learnt what makes the perfect campmate, and got their act down to a fine art? A little too cynical perhaps?

Reality celebs through the ages

Well, through 3 years really. With reality stars taking the crown three years in a row (2015, 2016, and 2017), surely there is something to be said for their ‘job’ increasing their chances of a win.

