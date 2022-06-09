Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be available to buy from next month

Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange in Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be available through digital retailers from July 6th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on July 18th. The film will also be available to stream on Disney+ from June 22nd.

Synopsis

When the Multiverse is unlocked, Doctor Strange (Cumberbatch) must enlist help from old and new allies as he traverses mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities in order to confront a surprising adversary.

Joining Cumberbatch are Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / The Scarlet Witch, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo, Benedict Wong as Wong, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer.

Bonus Features