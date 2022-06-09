Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be available to buy from next month

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be available through digital retailers from July 6th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on July 18th. The film will also be available to stream on Disney+ from June 22nd.
Synopsis
When the Multiverse is unlocked, Doctor Strange (Cumberbatch) must enlist help from old and new allies as he traverses mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities in order to confront a surprising adversary.
Joining Cumberbatch are Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / The Scarlet Witch, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo, Benedict Wong as Wong, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer.
Bonus Features
- Method to the Madness – Join various crew members and Marvel employees in interviews as they discuss their love of Sam Raimi and all the details of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that make it quintessentially Raimi.
- Introducing America Chavez – In this short and fun profile piece, we’ll learn about America’s humble beginnings in the comics. We’ll meet Xochitl Gomez and discuss the complications her character’s unique power presents for the future of the MCU.
- Constructing the Multiverse – Writing a feature film for Marvel is no easy task. In this playful yet informative featurette, we’ll dive into the challenges that writer Michael Waldron faced in creating the twisting and turning story of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
- Gag Reel – Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
- Deleted Scenes
- Audio commentary by Sam Raimi, Richie Palmer, and Michael Waldron.