Doctor Who avatars materialise on Roblox

BBC Studios and Roblox today announced the launch of a series of Doctor Who-themed virtual items on Roblox.

Players can now personalize their avatar with a variety of Doctor Who-themed items, including a TARDIS backpack, and avatars of The Tenth and Thirteenth Doctor, all obtainable for free, from the Roblox Avatar Shop.

These items are available for a limited time (12th March-26th March) and include:

The Pterrible Pting

This tiny terror from Doctor Who can eat any inorganic material. Thankfully, however, it won’t eat any organic material (meaning you).

Portable TARDIS

Funny thing about this backpack…it’s much, much bigger on the inside.

The Tenth Doctor

Two legs, two arms, two hands, BIG hair…and sideburns! This bundle is based on David Tennant’s character in Doctor Who.

The Thirteenth Doctor

This bundle, made of a bit of adrenaline, a dash of outrage, and a hint of panic, is based on Jodie Whittaker’s character in Doctor Who.

Christina Wootton, Vice President of Brand Partnerships, Roblox, said: “On Roblox your online identity is a powerful tool that helps our community express who they are and who they want to become. We are delighted to partner with Doctor Who, whose diverse set of characters inspire the freedom and creativity that help our community define who they are in the real world as much as the virtual world.”

Sarah Bold, BBC Studios Global Franchise Head of Marketing for Drama, said: “The Doctor Who fan community is renowned for creativity making it a joy to take the TARDIS to Roblox where millions of fans will be able to play and create with these new items.”