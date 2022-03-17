Doctor Who comes to Fortnite  

BBC Studios is bringing a Doctor Who island to Fortnite, allowing players to take on new adventures and missions while exploring iconic locations from the show.

Players can visit the island for free from 17th March by downloading Fortnite onto their device and then from the main menu, change game mode, select “Island Code” and enter code 3610-1396-4646.

The game starts on the TARDIS landing site where players will find the malfunctioning TARDIS and start their quest to gather Dynamorphic Generator Crystals from around the hub island in order to repair it.

From the landing site, head to one of the remaining four locations. Travel to Kerblam! on the moon of Kandoka to experience box fighting like never before, with the Kerblam Man looking on.

On the Escape Map, players must escape the QuadZone Rescue Space Craft while stopping the destructive Pting, an alien that is causing chaos by eating the ship’s systems. As the self-destruct sequence has been initiated players must find all 10 mechanical parts to repair the Life Pod and escape.

The Reality Virus has caused many realities to coexist on Gallifrey. On the Rumble Map players will choose a team and their weapon loadout to fight for either the Time Lords or the Daleks in an all-out battle.

Anyone interested in learning more about the Doctor’s world can head to the Doctor Who Museum where there’s more info about the Doctor’s friends and foes, including the Cybermen, Daleks, Weeping Angels, K9 and the TARDIS.

Mat Way, Global Director, Gaming & Interactive at BBC Studios, said: “Developing an island in Fortnite is new territory for Doctor Who and we’re excited to welcome the game’s established players into the Whoniverse.

“This is a great opportunity to introduce a gaming audience to Doctor Who and also for the existing community to experience a brand-new adventure. Players can expect a fast-paced, unpredictable journey with familiar friends and foes making appearances along the way.”