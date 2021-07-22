Doctor Who PC and Console game The Edge of Reality gets release date

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality, the new videogame featuring both Jodie Whittaker and David Tennant’s Doctors will launch 30th September fr on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Produced by Maze Theory in partnership with BBC Studios, the game sees players will guided by the Thirteenth Doctor (voiced by Whittaker), and for the first time will also encounter the Tenth Doctor (voiced by Tennant) in a new story written by Gavin Collinson (Doctor Who: The Edge of Time, Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins).

Players will find themselves immersed in the ‘Chaosverse’: a corrupted alternate universe where worlds and timelines collide to create new adventures, encounters, and threats…

Fans are promised a game “jam-packed with easter eggs, terrifying new foes, and iconic monsters such as the Cybermen, the Daleks and the Weeping Angels”.

Ian Hambleton, CEO of Maze Theory said: “With our partners at BBC Studios, we are giving Doctor Who fans and gamers an incredible new experience through space and time.”

He added: “The appearance of both the Thirteenth and Tenth Doctors is set to be an epic event. The ‘Chaosverse’ is a mind-blowing new concept, which brings a whole new dimension to the Doctor Who experience.

“This much anticipated console/PC launch follows the incredible success of the mobile game Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins and re-affirms our commitment to take players on the most unexpected and immersive narrative journeys.”

Kevin Jorge, Senior Producer – Games & Interactive for BBC Studios said: “We’re really excited to bring Doctor Who back to console and to give players the chance to be the centre of a new Doctor Who adventure.

“We’re always striving to bring the Doctor Who universe to life in unique and interesting ways, tell new stories and give fans the chance to be part of their own adventure and I believe we’ve done that with The Edge of Reality.

“We really hope that fans and those new to Doctor Who alike, will enjoy helping the Doctor in this epic adventure.”