Doctor Who, Strictly and Blackadder featured in BBC Centenary stamp collection 

Image: Isle of Man Post Office

The Isle of Man Post Office is marking 100 years of the BBC with a special collection of 12 stamps featuring many of its most famous shows, including Doctor Who, Strictly Come Dancing and EastEnders.

The British Broadcasting Company was formed on 18th October 1922 by a group of leading wireless manufacturers including Marconi. Manxman Sir Frank Gill played a vital role in the formation, convincing six organisations to form under the British Broadcasting Corporation entity.

Daily broadcasting by the BBC began in Marconi’s London studio on 14th November 1922. It’s now the world’s longest-running, continuous public service broadcaster, and the first to mark its centenary.

Topics for the stamps were selected by Robert Seatter, Head of BBC History, and Glazier Design following research into which programmes are most popular with Manx residents.

The other shows featured include Blue Peter, BBC News, Match of the Day, Blackadder, the BBC Proms, Desert Islands Discs and Sky at Night, plus the broadcaster’s Bitesize service and Natural History programming.

The ‘100 Years of Our BBC’ stamp set was designed by Glazier Design in collaboration with BBC Studios.

Robert Seatter, Head of BBC History said: “The BBC is delighted to be marking one hundred years of the BBC with this special set of anniversary stamps for the Isle of Man.

“Selecting just twelve moments was extremely hard, but we hope we have captured something for everyone – across radio, television and online, and connecting with the range of genres from news and factual programming to comedy, children’s, and entertainment.”

Maxine Cannon, Stamps and Coins General Manager, Isle of Man Post Office added: “The BBC has an indelible place in the hearts of the people of the Isle of Man. 100 years ago Manxman Sir Frank Gill played an integral role in its foundation and today we are well served by the BBC.

“They maintain a permanent office that generates content for Isle of Man/Ellan Vannin – BBC, Northwest Tonight, BBC Radio Merseyside, BBC Radio Lancashire and BBC Radio Cumbria as well as a feed direct to the BBC when the occasion demands it.

“Alongside these specific programmes is the rich range of programmes we have all grown up with and continue to enjoy, informing, educating and entertaining us for an extraordinary century.

The collection can be ordered from iomstamps.com