Doctor Who: Sylvester McCoy and Bonnie Langford reunite in trailer for Season 24 Blu-ray release

Sylvester McCoy’s first season as the Doctor is coming to Blu-ray later this year with a host of new special features.

Season 24 first aired in 1987 and saw the Seventh Doctor and companion Mel (Bonnie Langford) travel through space and time traversing alien planets, a hostile futuristic tower block, 1950s Wales and finally, the mysterious colony of Iceworld, where the Doctor meets Ace (Sophie Aldred).

The Doctor is faced with enemies including the Rani (Kate O’Mara) and the terrifying Tetraps in Time and the Rani, Kroagnon and his cleaning robots in Paradise Towers, the ruthless Bannermen in Delta and the Bannermen and Kane (Edward Peel), the murderous ruler of Iceworld in Dragonfire.

All four stories have been newly remastered.

Special features on the release include:

EXTENDED VERSIONS of all four stories, featuring previously un-seen material.

of all four stories, featuring previously un-seen material. IMMERSIVE 5.1 SURROUND SOUND – on all four stories and extended versions.

on all four stories and extended versions. ISOLATED SCORES – on all four stories.

on all four stories. BRAND NEW DOCUMENTARIES – Including a feature-length overview of Season 24 – Here’s To The Future, plus The Making Of Delta And The Bannermen.

Including a feature-length overview of Season 24 – Here’s To The Future, plus The Making Of Delta And The Bannermen. RARE STUDIO & LOCATION FOOTAGE – Over 25 hours of raw material never seen before, including behind-the-scenes footage from the regeneration scene.

Over 25 hours of raw material never seen before, including behind-the-scenes footage from the regeneration scene. IN CONVERSATION – Matthew Sweet interviews Sylvester McCoy about his life, career, and time as the Seventh Doctor.

Matthew Sweet interviews Sylvester McCoy about his life, career, and time as the Seventh Doctor. BEHIND THE SOFA – Four new episodes with Sylvester McCoy, Bonnie Langford, Sophie Aldred, Peter Davison, Janet Fielding, Sarah Sutton, Colin Baker & Michael Jayston.

Four new episodes with Sylvester McCoy, Bonnie Langford, Sophie Aldred, Peter Davison, Janet Fielding, Sarah Sutton, Colin Baker & Michael Jayston. THE DOCTOR’S TABLE – Sylvester McCoy, Bonnie Langford, Sophie Aldred and Clive Merrison reminisce about the making of the season.

Sylvester McCoy, Bonnie Langford, Sophie Aldred and Clive Merrison reminisce about the making of the season. RARE GEMS FROM THE ARCHIVES – Hours of footage covering the promotion of this season including lots of previously unreleased material.

Hours of footage covering the promotion of this season including lots of previously unreleased material. AN AUDIENCE WITH LADY STEPHENS – A brand new interview with Season 24 actor and Rocky Horror cult figure Patricia Quinn.

A brand new interview with Season 24 actor and Rocky Horror cult figure Patricia Quinn. BLU-RAY TRAILER – A brand new mini-episode.

A brand new mini-episode. CONVENTION FOOT AGE

HD PHOTO GALLERIES – Including many previously unseen images.

Including many previously unseen images. INFO TEXT – Behind-the-scenes information and trivia on every episode.

Behind-the-scenes information and trivia on every episode. SCRIPTS, COSTUME DESIGNS, RARE BBC PRODUCTION FILES AND OTHER RARITIES FROM OUR ARCHIVE

AND LOTS MORE!

The eight-disc box set also includes special features previously released on DVD and Blu-Ray.

