Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality now available on Nintendo Switch

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality is now available on Nintendo Switch following its previous release on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Produced by Maze Theory in partnership with BBC Studios, the game sees players guided by the Thirteenth Doctor (voiced by Jodi Whittaker) while also encountering the Tenth Doctor (voiced by David Tennant) in a new story written by Gavin Collinson (Doctor Who: The Edge of Time, Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins).

Players will find themselves immersed in the ‘Chaosverse’: an alternate universe where worlds and timelines collide to create new adventures, encounters, and threats.

Maze Theory Studio Director Russell Harding said: “Players will love how they get to be part of a brand new Doctor Who story in Edge of Reality; and actively be immersed in the compelling adventure, alongside the two Doctors.

“We know fans love facing iconic monsters such as Daleks and Cyberman, but there will also be brand new foes equally as terrifying. The story around the ‘Reality Virus’ is incredibly tense and exciting, unfolding in brand new environments. We can’t wait to see their reaction!

Mat Way, Global Director of Live Entertainment, for BBC Studios said: “Maze Theory have created another incredibly exciting opportunity for fans to fully immerse themselves in the world of Doctor Who in this brilliant new story.

“Voiced by two hugely popular Doctors who guide players as they battle to save the universe, Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality is bound to be a future fan favourite and we can’t wait for the show’s dedicated gaming fanbase to discover this new story.”