Doctor Who: The Evil of the Daleks animated reconstruction is coming to DVD and Blu-ray

A new animated version of Doctor Who: Evil of the Daleks is coming to DVD, Blu-ray and Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook from 27th September 2021.

Starring Patrick Troughton as the Doctor, the series originally aired between 20th May and 1st July 1967. Six of the original seven live action episodes were lost in the purge of the BBC archive soon after transmission. However, audio-only recordings of all seven episodes have survived and have been used to create this new presentation of which also features the original surviving second episode.

Synopsis:

The Doctor (Patrick Troughton) and travelling companion Jamie (Frazer Hines) come face to face with a very old enemy – the Daleks, who have a new masterplan to conquer the universe.

The Daleks force the Doctor to help them on their quest to ‘humanise’ themselves into deadlier living weapons. This particular story is notable for introducing the Doctor’s new companion Victoria Waterfield (Deborah Watling), first seen in the surviving second episode, and also for presenting the Dalek Emperor.

Special Features:

Remastered Surviving Original Episode 2

Telesnap Reconstructions – 6 episodes

Audio Commentaries

Audiobook, with recorded commentary by Tom Baker

Making Of

Photo Gallery

Anne Marie Walsh, Director of the 2021 production said: “It’s been a privilege to work on this fantastic story with such a brilliant team – thanks to the fans for supporting our work, I hope you all enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it!”